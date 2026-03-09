Malaika Arora's Video Of Getting Cozy & Dancing With Splitsvilla Contestant Sorab Bedi Goes Viral - Watch

Malaika Arora / Sorab Bedi | Instagram

Malaika Arora's personal life has always been in the headlines. For the past few months, the actress has been in the news because of her rumoured relationship with diamond merchant Harsh Mehta. A few weeks ago, a picture of them from Rome had also gone viral and netizens claimed that the two were celebrating Valentine's Day together there. However, now, Malaika has once again grabbed everyone's attention because of a video, in which she is seen getting cozy and dancing with Splitsvilla contestant Sorab Bedi. The video has gone viral, and Malaika's chemistry with Sorab has become the talk of the town.

Watch the video below...

While netizens might think that maybe Sorab is Malaika's new boyfriend, it looks like there's no romance brewing between the two, as the former had just attended a party at the actress' new restaurant.

Sorab shared pictures with Malaika and other celebrities on Instagram at the party, and wrote, "Congratulations @malaikaaroraofficial for @sweeneybombay (sic)." Check out the pictures below...

Malaika Arora Boyfriend

Malaika and Harsh grabbed everyone's attention after they were clicked together at a concert. Later, the rumoured couple were spotted together multiple times.

While Malaika was very vocal about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, the actress has not yet spoken up abput her rumoured relationship with Harsh. The two have a huge age gap. While Malaika is 52 years old, Harsh reportedly is 33, so the age gap between them is of around 19 years.

Malaika Arora Dance Numbers

Malaika is known for her dance numbers in movies. The last time we saw her shaking a leg on the big screens was in the 2025 release Thamma in the song Poison Baby.

It is not yet known whether which song or film she will feature in next. So, let's wait and watch.