 Malaika Arora's 72-Year-Old Mother Joyce Stranded In Dubai Amid Iran-Israel Crisis: 'Could See Missiles, Was Frightening'
Joyce Arora, mother of Malaika Arora, remains stranded in Dubai after her flight was suspended due to regional conflict. She shared, "It was frightening, but the Dubai military is doing a fantastic job," adding she witnessed missiles being intercepted. Joyce said her daughters are in constant touch as she awaits return.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
Malaika Arora's Mother Stranded In Dubai | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood star Malaika Arora's 72-year-old mother, Joyce Arora, is currently stranded in Dubai after her flight was suspended amid escalating tensions across parts of the Middle East. The disruption follows Iran's reported retaliatory attacks on several US allies in the region, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, after American and Israeli strikes on Iranian territory on February 28.

Talking about the same, Joyce stated that she was scheduled to return to Mumbai on March 3 but received a notification informing her that her flight had been cancelled due to the ongoing conflict. She told ETimes, "I must say, I feel safe here. In fact, I could see the missiles being intercepted in the sky with my own eyes. It was frightening, but the Dubai military is doing a fantastic job."

She added that her daughters, Malaika and Amrita, are in Mumbai and are aware that she is safe. They call her three to four times a day and remain in constant touch. Joyce further shared that with some flight operations now resuming, she is hopeful of returning to Mumbai soon.

Joyce had flown to Dubai to celebrate her elder sister's birthday, and just a couple of days later, her family also celebrated her birthday, which falls on March 2.

Recently, actresses Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan were also stranded in Dubai amid the crisis; however, they have since returned to India.

