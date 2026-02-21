Did Malaika Arora Spend Valentine's Day In Rome With Her Rumored Boyfriend Harsh Mehta? Romantic Picture Goes Viral

Malaika Arora With Her Rumored Boyfriend Harsh Mehta | Reddit

After breaking up with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora made it to the headlines last year because of her rumoured relationship with Harsh Mehta, who is a diamond merchant. The two have been spotted together a few times, and now, a picture of them have made it to Reddit, in which they are clicking a selfie, and the chemistry between them is just too romantic.

The picture was shared by a Reddit user, claiming that maybe Malaika and Harsh celebrated Valentine's Day together in Rome, Italy. Check out the post below...

Reddit Users React To Malaika Arora And Harsh Mehta's Picture

Commenting on the post, a Reddit user wrote, "Clearly this is an image taken by someone for the purpose of pr I mean it’s like composed to look like these two are together. Malaika known for cringe pr for years (sic)."

Another netizen commented, "Why does it look like they have studio lights on them? Is this for some kind of shoot/promotion? (sic)." One more Reddit user wrote, "Will the usual suspects complain about age gap in this relationship or not Not that i have problem with her dating younger, just pointing out the hypocrisy of the mostly younger crowd here (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Malaika Arora-Harsh Mehta Age Gap

Malaika is 52 years old, and reportedly, Harsh is 33. So, the age gap between them is around 19 years. Meanwhile, the age gap between Arjun and Malaika was 12 years. The latter was 12 years older than the actor.

Malaika Arora-Harsh Mehta Relationship?

While Malaika was quite vocal about her relationship with Arjun, and they used to post their pictures on social media, the actress has not yet confirmed her relationship with Harsh. So, let's wait for a confirmation from Malaika about her new relationship.

Meanwhile, even after breakup Malaika and Arjun are cordial with each other.