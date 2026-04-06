Malaika Arora's Rumoured Boyfriend Harsh Mehta Celebrates Easter With Her Son Arhaan Khan & Family - Watch Video

Malaika Arora's Easter Celebration | Instagram

On Sunday, it was Easter, and it looks like Malaika Arora and her family had lunch together. The actress, along with her sister Amrita Arora and her son Arhaan Khan, was clicked while leaving a residential building in Mumbai. However, what grabbed everyone's attention was that Malaika's rumoured boyfriend, Harsh Mehta, also joined the actress' family for Easter celebration.

Malaika and Harsh didn't pose for the paparazzi together. The former came out of the building first, and later Harsh made an exit. Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Malaika Arora-Harsh Mehta Video

Reacting to the video, a netizen commented, "He looks like a copy of Arjun Kapoor style walk face (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "They definitely look good together (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Nobody cares whom is she with … it’s her life … her decision (sic)." Check out the post below...

Malaika Arora-Harsh Mehta Relationship

Malaika and Harsh grabbed everyone's attention after they were clicked together at a concert last year. The two have been spotted together multiple times, and reportedly also celebrated Valentine's Day together in Rome this year.

Malaika Arora-Harsh Mehta Visit Temple

A few days ago, a video of Malaika and Harsh had gone viral on social media, in which the two had visited a Jain temple in Rajasthan together. Netizens started speculating whether the two are planning to tie the knot soon. Watch the video below...

Malaika was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan, but the two got divorced in 2017. Later, she was in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor, and they were reportedly together for around six years, and broke up in 2024.

When Malaika was in a relationship with Arjun, she was vocal about it, and also shared pictures and videos with him on social media. However, the actress has not yet shared a single post with Harsh on Instagram.