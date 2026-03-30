Did Malaika Arora, 52, Confirm Relationship With 33-Year-Old Rumoured BF Harsh Mehta? Duo Visit Rajasthan Temple, Pose With Fans—VIDEO

Malaika Arora, Harsh Mehta Visit Temple In Rajasthan | Photo Via Instagram

Malaika Arora's love life often makes headlines. Whether it’s an appearance with her ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor or rumours about her dating a 'mystery man,' fans are always eager to know what's going on in her personal life. Rumours now suggest that after her split with Arjun, she is dating 33-year-old diamond merchant Harsh Mehta.

It all started when the two were spotted together at Enrique Iglesias' concert in Mumbai on October 29, 2025. During the show, they interacted multiple times and even left the venue together, further fuelling speculation.

Malaika Arora, Harsh Mehta Visit Temple In Rajasthan

Amid this, recently, Malaika, 52, was spotted with Harsh at Rajasthan's picturesque Adinath Jain Temple. A viral video from their visit shows them posing together in front of the temple and happily taking selfies with fans. The duo's easy smiles and relaxed demeanour hint at a blossoming relationship.

Check out the video:

Though they have often avoided public appearances together, their outing after the concert seems to suggest that Malaika might finally be confirming her new relationship.

On Sunday, she arrived at the historic shrine in Narlai village, Pali district, continuing to keep fans intrigued.

Malaika Arora, Harsh Mehta Valentine's Day In Italy

Meanwhile, earlier this year on Valentine’s Day, Malaika spent the special day with Harsh in Italy. A viral picture of the duo during their Italian vacation quickly made rounds on social media. They were spotted at the iconic Trevi Fountain, sparking fresh rumours about their relationship. In the photo, Malaika was seen leaning towards her rumoured boyfriend, Harsh Mehta, as he captured a cosy selfie of the two.

Malaika Arora On Constant Dating Rumours

Recently, Malaika reacted to the constant dating rumours, calling them 'irritating', and revealed how she and her son, Arhaan Khan now laugh about it.

In a recent chat with Curly Tales, Malaika said, "I can't plan these things; if it has to happen, it will happen. Right now, I am so happy exploring all of this that's going on in my life."

She added that companionship and having a partner are beautiful, but she is not actively seeking it. She emphasised that she is very proud to be a self-made woman and doesn’t need a man to fulfill or complete her. If she chooses to be with someone, it will be on her own terms.