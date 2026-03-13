Malaika Arora & Rumoured Boyfriend Harsh Mehta Attend Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's Wedding Party, But They Don't Pose Together - Watch Video

Malaika Arora & Rumoured Boyfriend Harsh Mehta Attend Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's Wedding Party | Instagram

Malaika Arora has been making it to the headlines because of her rumoured relationship with diamond merchant Harsh Mehta. They have been spotted together multiple times in the past few months, but it looks like Malaika and Harsh are not yet ready to make it official. On Thursday, the two attended Gaurav Kapoor and Kritika Kamra's wedding reception, but they didn't pose together for the paparazzi on the red carpet.

While Malaika happily posed for the paps and looked stunning in her silver outfit, Harsh opted to secretly enter the venue. However, the shutterbugs caught him, and the video of him entering the party was captured by the paparazzi. Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Malaika Arora-Harsh Mehta's Video

Reacting to the video, a netizen commented, "So again the papsss are getting some hot and interesting gossips from malla (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Harsh is pretty handsome (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Dono abhi shaadi karlo (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Malaika Arora-Harsh Mehta Age Gap

Since the day the rumours of Malaika and Harsh's relationship started, everyone has been talking about the age gap between them. The actress is 52 years old, and Harsh is reportedly 33 years old. So, they have an age gap of around 19 years.

Earlier, Malaika was in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor, who was also around 12 years younger than her. While everyone thought that Arjun and Malaika would get married, reportedly in 2024, they parted ways, after being in a relationship for around six years.

While Malaika was vocal about her relationship with Arjun, she has not yet spoken up about her rumoured relationship with Harsh. So, let's wait and watch when the actress and the diamond merchant will make their relationship official.

A few days ago, a picture of them from Rome had also gone viral on social media, and netizens claimed that they celebrated Valentine's Day together.