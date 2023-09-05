Malaika Arora Shares Cryptic Note On Not Being Treated Correctly Amid Breakup Rumours With Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora and her relationship with Arjun Kapoor was all over the news of late as several media reports claimed that the couple has parted ways. However, they quashed all the reports as they stepped out for a dinner date together. But now, Malaika has once again shared a cryptic note on her social media handle, leaving netizens confused.

As reports about their alleged breakup went viral, Malaika was seen posting cryptic messages on her Instagram handle, which only added fuel to the fire.

But when they stepped out in the city for a date, all rumours were put to rest, until the diva decided to share yet another unusual note.

Read Also Malaika Arora Wears Bold Sheer Outfit On Dinner Date With Arjun Kapoor

Malaika's cryptic note on social media

Malaika is seldom seen sharing cryptic messages on social media, and hence, her fans are concerned as she has been doing it quite often of late.

On Tuesday morning, Malaika took to her Instagram stories to share a note which read, "A woman becomes a reflection of how you treat her. If you don't like how she's acting, look at how you are treating her".

As soon as she shared the post, social media went abuzz with her fans being confused about whom it was targetted at, since her dinner date with Arjun was proof that all is well in the couple's paradise.

Read Also Arjun Kapoor Quashes Breakup Rumours With Malaika Arora; Shares Heartfelt Comment On Her Post

Malaika unfollows Arjun's family

Meanwhile, amid rumours of their breakup, Malaika unfollowed all the members of Arjun's family on social media.

Reports claimed that the actress had unfollowed Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor, father Boney Kapoor, and half sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Both Malaika and Arjun have not reacted to the reports of their breakup and the former unfollowing the latter's family on social media.