'Makes Me Angry': Vijay Deverakonda Condemns Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Leak

Vijay Deverakonda Reacts To Jana Nayagan Leak | Instagram

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan was leaked online, and many South Indian celebrities took to social media to support the makers and condemn the leak. On Saturday, even Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda took to X (Twitter) to react to the film's leak, and wrote that it makes him angry.

Vijay tweeted, "The #JanaNayagan leak makes me angry. I’ve experienced personally the pain and sense of loss when something like this happens, early in my career. You feel like a target, you feel a loss of hope, it’s not just about me, there are co-actors, directors, producers, and so many who have all their dreams on the line (sic)."

The #JanaNayagan leak makes me angry.



I’ve experienced personally the pain and sense of loss when something like this happens, early in my career. You feel like a target, you feel a loss of hope, it’s not just about me, there are co-actors, directors, producers, and so many who… — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 11, 2026

The Arjun Reddy actor further wrote, "This current issue needs to get sorted Asap and the people behind it identified, and if it doesn’t it reflects a systemic failure. It keeps reminding us how insensitive people can be, and the extent some will go to cause harm without a second thought. I send my thoughts and my unconditional support to the entire team of the film (sic)."

Jana Nayagan Makers Share Notice

On Friday, the makers of Jana Nayagan took to social media to share a public notice, in which they have warned people from downloading, viewing and sharing any leaked content of the film.

The notice reads, "The public is hereby strictly advised not to engage in any manner with such leaked content. Any person found involved shall face immediate legal action at their own risk as to consequences. If you receive such content, do not open, store, or forward it. Delete it immediately."

Many South Indian celebrities like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Jiiva, Suriya, and others took to social media to condemn the leak of Jana Nayagan.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is yet to react to the leak of his film. Jana Nayagan will be his last film, as the actor has decided to concentrate on his political career.