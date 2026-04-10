Jana Nayagan Leaked Online Before Its Release; Thalapathy Vijay's Fans Furious

Jana Nayagan Leaked Online | Instagram

Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, was all set to release on January 9, 2026. However, the movie didn't get a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification and was later involved in a legal matter. The movie is still with the revising committee of CBFC, and the makers have not yet announced the new release date. While moviegoers have been eagerly waiting to watch Vijay's last film in theatres, Jana Nayagan has been reportedly leaked online.

Some social media users are claiming that the full film has been leaked, and some are posting that only a 5-minute sequence has made it to social media. However, Vijay's fans are very upset with the leak, and they are requesting everyone not to download and share the leaked content.

Netizens React To Jana Nayagan Being Leaked Online

A netizen tweeted, "UNBELIEVABLE. Seeing Jana Nayagan leaked online before its official release is a total slap in the face to everyone who worked on it. This is heartbreaking. Stay strong, team—true fans will wait for the big screen (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Vijay film Jana Nayagan do not share video please 🥺 🙏 kindly request everyone not to share or encourage any leaked videos. A film is not just content, it’s years of hard work, passion and dreams from hundreds of people working day and night 🙏. Let’s stand together to support (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "I kindly request everyone who sees this tweet not to share or circulate any leaked clips from the film Jana Nayagan. Let’s support the team hard work in a right way, watch it only in theatres and encourage others to do the same (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

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Till now, neither the makers nor Vijay has shared any statement about Jana Nayagan being leaked online. Currently, the actor-turned-politician is busy with the campaigning of his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) ahead of the elections in Tamil Nadu.