Makers recreate Manali in London for Akshay Kumar's Production 41

Akshay Kumar is swiftly moving from one project to the next. After having wrapped up the shoot of two of his movies, Production 41 and Raksha Bandhan, Akshay has now started work on his next, Gorkha, which was announced on Dussehra.

While the shoot of Raksha Bandhan was completed in India, the entire schedule of Production 41 was in London. Sharing an interesting anecdote from the shooting of the film, a source says the makers recreated mini Manali in London to add an Indian touch to Production 41.

ALSO READ Akshay Kumar to play Major General Ian Cardozo in new patriotic film 'Gorkha'

“The makers wanted to show an Indian Mela and hence rented out a big ground in London and called confectioners from India. Stalls of hot jalebis, rasgulla and other sweets were set up. To show the crowd, the makers cast some 150 Indians and Pakistanis living in London.”

While the movie was previously titled Mission Cinderella, the source claims Production 41 is the working title. Though the makers are yet to make an official announcement, Akshay recently posted a photo from shoot wrap, with the movie name reading Production 41.

During the shoot of the film in September, Akshay lost his mother. But the actor didn't let the tragedy affect his work schedule and resumed the shoot two days after his mother's demise. “Akshay has immersed himself in work. He has started spending extra time on the sets and in meetings for upcoming films. His schedule was for 16 days after his mother's death, but he completed the shoot in 12 days by giving extra time daily,” the source adds.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 07:00 AM IST