'Maine Ghar Todne Ke Liye Affair Nahi Kiya': When Aruna Irani Talked About Her 'Secret Marriage' With Kuku Kohli & Why She Didn't Have Child

Aruna Irani On Secretly Marrying Kuku Kohli |

Actress Aruna Irani once opened up about her secret marriage to filmmaker Kuku Kohli, who died at the age of 77 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on August 25 after suffering a massive heart attack. Kohli was previously married to Rita Kohli and had two daughters, Pooja and Karishma. The veteran actress revealed that she had married Kohli while he was already married, and that very few people outside the film industry knew about their relationship.

Aruna Irani On Secretly Marrying Kuku Kohli

Speaking to ANI, Aruna said, "When you get married to a married man, it becomes very difficult. I am married to a married man; nobody knew I was married. She had some problem, so she died. Tab mein himmat se baat bhi karti hoon, like I never used to talk. I would tell, 'Please, aap uss baremein baat na karein.' I did not want to hurt anybody. My affair, my relationship with Kuku Kohli, was not there to hurt anybody."

'Maine Ghar Todne Ke Liye Affair Nahi Kiya'

Explaining her perspective, Irani said she never entered the relationship with the intention of breaking up a family. She argued that responsibility in an extramarital relationship cannot be placed entirely on the “other woman,” maintaining that a married man must also answer to his wife for his choices.

"Maine koi ghar todne ke liye nahi affair kiya, ek jo dusri aurat jo hoti hai isilye affair nahi karti ki chalo iska ghar toot jaye. No! It is not that," she added.

Irani acknowledged that being involved with a married man was complicated and said she had consciously avoided discussing the relationship publicly for years because she did not want to hurt his family. Kohli had two daughters, and Irani said she was particularly concerned about the impact her revelations could have on them.

Irani compared her situation to actress Hema Malini's marriage to actor Dharmendra, noting that Malini too did not necessarily enter the relationship with the intention of destroying a family.

On Not Having A Child With Kuku Kohli

The actress also spoke about one of the most difficult decisions she made: not having a child. She said, "I did not have a child because of that, because I am suffering, which is fine. I got married to a married man; it is my job. But if my child asks, 'Where's papa?' what do I say? If something happens to...child in...middle of...night, I can't call him...that's why I never wanted...child."