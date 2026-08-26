Aruna Irani Breaks Down At Husband Kuku Kohli's Funeral In Mumbai; Heartbreaking Visuals Surface

Veteran actress Aruna Irani was seen in tears as she arrived at a Mumbai crematorium to bid a final farewell to her husband, filmmaker Kuku Kohli . Kohli died at the age of 77 at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after suffering a massive heart attack.

The filmmaker’s death was confirmed by his close friend and fellow filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on August 25. His funeral was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, where several members of the film fraternity gathered to pay their last respects.

Videos and photos from the funeral have surfaced on social media. One video shows Aruna Irani arriving at the crematorium. The veteran actress appeared overwhelmed with grief and was seen breaking down as she mourned her husband.

Several Bollywood personalities also attended the last rites. Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sham Kaushal, Rajat Bedi, Rohit Shetty, Raza Murad and others were among those who came to pay their respects to the late filmmaker.

Ashoke Pandit shared the news of Kohli’s death on Instagram on Tuesday. Remembering his close friend, he wrote, “My heart is breaking as I announce the passing of filmmaker Kuku Kohli. Today, I have lost a great friend and a great filmmaker.”

Speaking to HT City, Pandit said Kohli had not been suffering from any known illness and died suddenly after a heart attack. “He had no illness, it was a massive heart attack,” he said, adding that the filmmaker was “hale and hearty” before his death.

Pandit also revealed that Kohli was serving as the General Secretary of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) at the time of his death.

Calling Kohli’s passing a major loss for the industry, Pandit said, “This is a great loss to the film fraternity.” He also offered his condolences to Aruna Irani and Kohli’s daughters, Karishma Kohli and Pooja Kohli.

Aruna Irani and Kuku Kohli’s marriage

Kuku Kohli, born Avtar Kohli, married Aruna Irani in 1990. It was his second marriage. The couple did not have children together, while Kohli had two daughters, Pooja and Karishma, from his first marriage to Rita Kohli.

Kuku Kohli’s Bollywood career

Kuku Kohli worked in Hindi cinema for more than three decades as a filmmaker, writer and screenwriter. He made his directorial debut with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991, the film that introduced Ajay Devgn to Bollywood.

The film became a major success and established Devgn as a new face in Hindi cinema. Kohli later directed films such as Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Kohraam, Zulmi, Anari No. 1, Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa and Woh Tera Naam Tha.