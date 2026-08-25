Kuku Kohli Dies At 77: Aruna Irani’s Husband & Filmmaker Who Gave Ajay Devgn His Bollywood Break Passes Away Of Heart Attack

Kuku Kohli death |

Aruna Irani's husband an famed filmmaker Kuku Kohli passed away at the age of 77 in Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. He was best known for giving Ajay Devgn his Bollywood break with his 1991 directorial debut Phool Aur Kaante, which marked the actor’s first Hindi film.

The news of Kohli’s death was confirmed by his close friend and fellow filmmaker Ashoke Pandit. Sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram, Pandit wrote, “My heart is breaking as I announce the passing of filmmaker Kuku Kohli. Today, I have lost a great friend and a great filmmaker.”

Speaking to HT City, Pandit revealed that Kohli had no known illness and died of a massive heart attack. “He had no illness, it was a massive heart attack,” he said, adding that Kohli was “hale and hearty” before his sudden demise. Pandit also confirmed that Kohli had been serving as the General Secretary of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA).

Kohli is survived by his wife, veteran actress Aruna Irani, and his two daughters, Pooja and Karishma Kohli, from his first marriage to Rita Kohli.

Expressing grief over the loss, Ashoke Pandit said, “This is a great loss to the film fraternity.” He also extended his condolences to Kohli’s wife Aruna Irani and his daughters, Karishma Kohli and Pooja Kohli.

Today Aruna Irani ji's Husband, Director Kuku Kohli Passed Away At Kokilaben Ambani Hospital...🙏



Absolutely Shocked & Saddened...😢



Pray His Good Soul Rests in Peace...🙏



Our Condolences...🙏🙏

Jaideep Bandhu pic.twitter.com/3PXdYxfBPs — jaideep bandhu (@jaideepbandhu) August 25, 2026

Kuku Kohli Last Rites

Ashoke Pandit also shared details about Kuku Kohli’s last darshan and last rites. His last darshan will be held at Green Acres, Lokhandwala, at 9:30 am on August 26, 2026. The last rites will follow at Oshiwara Crematorium at 10:30 am.

Kuku Kohli, born Avtar Kohli, was a filmmaker, writer and screenwriter who worked in Hindi cinema for over three decades. He made his directorial debut with Phool Aur Kaante (1991), which launched Ajay Devgn and became a major success. He went on to direct popular films including Kohraam, Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Zulmi, Anari No. 1, Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa and Woh Tera Naam Tha.

Kohli married veteran actress Aruna Irani in 1990. It was his second marriage, and the couple did not have children together. Kohli had two daughters, Pooja and Karishma, from his first marriage.