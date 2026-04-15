Aruna Irani Breaks Down As She Remembers Asha Bhosle: 'Despite So Much Pain In Her Personal Life...'

The passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle has left the entertainment industry mourning, with many artists sharing emotional tributes. Among them is veteran actress Aruna Irani, who became tearful while recalling her memories of the iconic singer and the warmth she brought to those around her.

In a recent conversation with The Times of India, Aruna Irani spoke about her close bond with Asha Bhosle and how the singer’s loss has affected her. According to the actor, Bhosle was someone who always appeared cheerful and welcoming despite facing several hardships in her personal life.

Expressing her grief, Aruna said, “Asha Bhosle's demise is a huge loss to the music industry. I have known her personally; we used to meet, talk, and share everything with each other. And I can only say one thing about her that despite having so much pain in her personal life, she behaved as if she was the happiest person on earth. Unse zyada khush insaan iss duniya mein hai hi nahi. aise hamesha jatati thi sabko (She should to the world that she is the happiest person in the world). She met and greeted everyone in such a warm way.”

The actor also praised Bhosle’s remarkable versatility as a singer, noting that her voice adapted effortlessly across genres and styles.

She added, “Words fall short when we talk about her singing… she sang all types of songs across different ranges and styles. In fact, I would say songs which Lata didi didn’t sing were attempted and excelled at by Asha Tai. Listen to her ghazals, bhakti songs, cabaret, and all those funky and peppy songs, they are all outstanding and one of a kind… May her soul rest in peace, and may she find all the happiness wherever she is now.”

Over the years, Aruna Irani and Asha Bhosle collaborated on several memorable songs featured in films. Some of their well-known tracks include Ab Jo Mile Hai Toh, Yeh Mera Jadu, Mujhko Mohabbat Mein, Aisa Ji Koi Aata, Ehsan, and Ho Tu Tu Tu.

Asha Bhosle passes away at 92

Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on April 12. The veteran singer had been admitted to the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai a day earlier after suffering cardiac and respiratory complications. According to reports, she had not been keeping well for the past few months.

On Monday, her mortal remains were kept at her residence so that friends, family members and admirers could pay their final respects. In a mark of honour, her body was wrapped in the Indian tricolour and given state honours. Videos from the ceremony showed soldiers covering her casket with the national flag and white lilies.

Her last rites were later performed at Shivaji Park Crematorium. Several celebrities from the film industry were present to pay their respects, including Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Padmini Kolhapure, and Jackie Shroff. Political leaders also attended the ceremony, including Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Supriya Sule, and Uddhav Thackeray.

Asha Bhosle remains one of the most celebrated voices in Indian cinema. Over a career spanning more than eight decades, she recorded thousands of songs in multiple languages.

Her achievements were recognised with several honours, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. In 2008, she was also awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian honour.

Some of her most iconic songs include Dil Cheez Kya Hai, In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke, Ye Kya Jagah Hai Doston, Jab Bhi Milti Hai, and Justuju Jiski Thi.