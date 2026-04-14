Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar's Brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar To Build Asia's Largest Hospital In Their Honour

In a heartfelt tribute to the legendary musical legacy of sisters Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, their brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar has announced plans to build one of the largest hospitals in Asia in their memory.

Speaking to the media about the ambitious initiative, Hridaynath recently revealed that the project is currently in the planning stage and that a large piece of land has already been secured. He said, "We are trying that this should be the biggest hospital in Asia. We have taken quite a big land, rest it up to God."

According to a report in IANS, the hospital is likely to be named either ‘Lata-Asha Institute of Medical Sciences’ or ‘Lata-Asha Mangeshkar Ayurvidhya Sansthan’. Apart from the healthcare facility, the project will also include a museum dedicated to the illustrious musical journey of the Mangeshkar family.

Reportedly, the museum is expected to showcase rare memorabilia and contributions of the family to music. Visitors will also get the opportunity to learn music through interactive sessions.

Further details about the hospital and museum are expected to be announced in the coming months.

The announcement comes shortly after the passing of Asha Bhosle, who died in Mumbai at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. The singer was cremated with full state honours on April 13, and several prominent personalities from the film, music and sports industry gathered to pay their last respects.

Celebrities including Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Riteish Deshmukh, Tabu, Vivek Oberoi, music composer Anu Malik, singers Anup Jalota, Sudesh Bhosale and Shaan, and filmmaker Ramesh Sippy were seen at the Shivaji Park crematorium in Mumbai to offer their condolences.

Earlier, at her residence in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area, Asha Bhosle was accorded a guard of honour before her final journey.