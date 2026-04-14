Farhan Akhtar Sings Dum Maro Dum As Tribute To Asha Bhosle At Event In Punjab: 'Incredible To See Young Students Show Their Love For Her'

Farhan Akhtar Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle | Photo Via Instagram

Actor-singer-director Farhan Akhtar paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle during a recent show in Punjab at Lovely Professional University (LPU), where he performed her iconic song Dum Maro Dum, drawing loud cheers from the audience. Sharing a glimpse from the event, Farhan also praised the younger students for showing deep respect and admiration for the veteran singer.

Farhan Akhtar Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle

Farhan wrote, "In memory of the legend herself. A glimpse from last night at @lpuuniversity when all of us came together to pay Asha ji a tribute. Unfortunately, the audio recording isn’t the best but it was incredible to see young students in the thousands, show their love and respect for her music. To celebrate her is the best way to remember her."

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Earlier, Farhan mourned the loss of Asha on social media, penning a long note in which he said it is impossible to talk about playback singing without mentioning Asha Bhosle, adding that her pitch-perfect voice, joy of singing, and fiery energy were, and will always remain, irreplaceable.

The actor wrote, "Every industry is founded on and built around pillars.. those giants who set the gold standard through their talent, their work ethic and their accomplishments. People who unconsciously create legacies and in turn, inspire innumerable others to follow their dreams. Thank you for the decades upon decades of music and memories Asha ji. Rest in peace. Deepest condolences to the family."

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Farhan, who was last seen in 120 Bahadur, will be seen next in The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event.