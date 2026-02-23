Don 3 Fallout: Producers Guild Of India Urges Legal Route Amid ₹40 Crore Dispute Between Ranveer Singh & Farhan Akhtar

Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar | Photo Via Instagram

Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani and directed by Farhan Akhtar under his and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment, has faced multiple delays. Reports suggest that Ranveer exited the project over creative differences, triggering a financial dispute. Amid the ongoing feud, Farhan and Ritesh reportedly approached the Producers Guild of India earlier this month, seeking Rs 40 crore in compensation from Ranveer for abruptly quitting the film. In response, Ranveer reportedly pushed back, accusing the banner of unprofessional conduct and claiming that the makers attempted to replace him with Hrithik Roshan.

Ranveer Singh, Excel Entertainment Asked To Take Legal Route

As the dispute escalated, both Ranveer and Excel Entertainment were advised to pursue legal recourse, given that the conflict remains unresolved and neither party is willing to compromise. According to Variety India, "As an organisation, the Producers Guild of India can intervene only to a certain extent. With both parties standing firm, the guild members advised them to involve their legal teams and resolve the matter through the proper legal route."

Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani Firm On Compensation Demand

The report further stated that several Bollywood producers and studio heads, including Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Ektaa Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, and Punit Goenka, reportedly met at actor Aamir Khan’s Mumbai residence to discuss a possible resolution between Ranveer and Excel Entertainment.

Singh reportedly arrived with a collection of emails and WhatsApp conversations to present his side, while Farhan and Ritesh represented the banner. Sources claim that Farhan and Ritesh are firm on their compensation demand, while Ranveer also stands his ground.

Amid the feud, Farhan also unfollowed Ranveer on Instagram, the two also shared a close bond, they even starred together in the 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do.

An official confirmation from Ranveer Singh or Excel Entertainment regarding the matter is still awaited.