 Don 3 Fallout: Producers Guild Of India Urges Legal Route Amid ₹40 Crore Dispute Between Ranveer Singh & Farhan Akhtar
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDon 3 Fallout: Producers Guild Of India Urges Legal Route Amid ₹40 Crore Dispute Between Ranveer Singh & Farhan Akhtar

Don 3 Fallout: Producers Guild Of India Urges Legal Route Amid ₹40 Crore Dispute Between Ranveer Singh & Farhan Akhtar

The Don 3 controversy intensified as reports claimed the producers sought Rs 40 crore compensation after Ranveer Singh exited the project. Ranveer allegedly accused the banner of trying to replace him and cited creative differences. With both sides unwilling to compromise, the Producers Guild reportedly advised them to resolve the dispute through legal means.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 08:52 PM IST
article-image
Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar | Photo Via Instagram

Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani and directed by Farhan Akhtar under his and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment, has faced multiple delays. Reports suggest that Ranveer exited the project over creative differences, triggering a financial dispute. Amid the ongoing feud, Farhan and Ritesh reportedly approached the Producers Guild of India earlier this month, seeking Rs 40 crore in compensation from Ranveer for abruptly quitting the film. In response, Ranveer reportedly pushed back, accusing the banner of unprofessional conduct and claiming that the makers attempted to replace him with Hrithik Roshan.

Ranveer Singh, Excel Entertainment Asked To Take Legal Route

As the dispute escalated, both Ranveer and Excel Entertainment were advised to pursue legal recourse, given that the conflict remains unresolved and neither party is willing to compromise. According to Variety India, "As an organisation, the Producers Guild of India can intervene only to a certain extent. With both parties standing firm, the guild members advised them to involve their legal teams and resolve the matter through the proper legal route."

Read Also
'Inki Aisi Taisi Karna Chalu Kar Denge...': Bishnoi Gang Threatens To Attack Ranveer Singh & Rohit...
article-image

Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani Firm On Compensation Demand

FPJ Shorts
Western College And Nirmaan Foundation Join Hands To Bridge Industry-Academia Gap
Western College And Nirmaan Foundation Join Hands To Bridge Industry-Academia Gap
Mumbai FDA Uncovers Major Violation: Lakhs Worth Of Medicines Seized In Dharavi Raid
Mumbai FDA Uncovers Major Violation: Lakhs Worth Of Medicines Seized In Dharavi Raid
WI Vs ZIM, ICC T20 WC26: Shimron Hetmyer Smashes 108m Six In Super 8 Clash Against Zimbabwe
WI Vs ZIM, ICC T20 WC26: Shimron Hetmyer Smashes 108m Six In Super 8 Clash Against Zimbabwe
Sanjay Dutt Meets CM Yogi Adityanath In Lucknow: 'Truly Appreciate The Blessings'
Sanjay Dutt Meets CM Yogi Adityanath In Lucknow: 'Truly Appreciate The Blessings'

The report further stated that several Bollywood producers and studio heads, including Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Ektaa Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, and Punit Goenka, reportedly met at actor Aamir Khan’s Mumbai residence to discuss a possible resolution between Ranveer and Excel Entertainment.

Singh reportedly arrived with a collection of emails and WhatsApp conversations to present his side, while Farhan and Ritesh represented the banner. Sources claim that Farhan and Ritesh are firm on their compensation demand, while Ranveer also stands his ground.

Amid the feud, Farhan also unfollowed Ranveer on Instagram, the two also shared a close bond, they even starred together in the 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do.

An official confirmation from Ranveer Singh or Excel Entertainment regarding the matter is still awaited.

Follow us on