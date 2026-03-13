Main Vaapas Aaunga Teaser: Imtiaz Ali Set To Bring A Partition Love Story On Screen With Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina & Sharvari - Watch

Main Vaapas Aaunga Teaser | YouTube

Imtiaz Ali's last film, Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, was released on Netflix. But now, the filmmaker is all set for his next theatrical release titled Main Vaapas Aaunga, which stars Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles. The teaser of the film has been released, and it looks like a perfect Imtiaz Ali love story.

The filmmaker shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, "With love… Main Vaapas Aaunga, in cinemas on 12th June, 2026 (sic)." Watch the teaser below...

The teaser of Main Vaapas Aaunga gives us a hint that it is a love story set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition. It looks like Vedang will be seen playing the younger version of Naseeruddin Shah, who falls in love with a girl (Sharvari), but during the partition, he comes to India, promising her that he will come back. So, what will happen next? To know that, we need to watch the film.

The music of Main Vaapas Aaunga is composed by AR Rahman, and whenever Rahman and Ali have teamed up, the songs have become chartbusters. The filmmaker and the music composer have earlier worked together in movies like Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha, and Amar Singh Chamkila.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Release Date

Main Vaapas Aaunga is slated to release on June 12, 2026. But the movie won't be getting a solo release. It will clash at the box office with Varun Dhawan starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Initially, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was slated to release on June 5, 2026, but as Toxic was pushed to June 4, the makers of David Dhawan's directorial decided to postpone their film by one week.

So, now it will be Main Vaapas Aaunga vs Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai at the box office.