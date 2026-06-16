Main Vaapas Aaunga: Man In Viral Video Who Cried After Meeting Imtiaz Ali & Vedang Raina Clarifies Latter's PR Didn't Hire Him

Main Vaapas Aaunga Fan Crying Viral Video | X (Twitter)

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, was released on Friday. The movie received positive reviews from critics, but it has failed to make a mark at the box office. Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, a video of a man crying after meeting Imtiaz Ali and Vedang Raina at a screening of the film went viral on social media.

Netizens started claiming that Vedang's PR team had hired him to cry in front of the filmmaker and the actor. However, the man in the video took to X to clarify that he wasn't hired. His name is Dushyant Arora, and he is a lawyer and columnist. Arora tweeted, "I’m the guy. Not hired. And Vedang was also moved and in tears (sic)."

I’m the guy. Not hired. And Vedang was also moved and in tears. https://t.co/ij6CLkcnXq — Dushyant Arora (@atti_cus) June 15, 2026

A netizen replied to Arora's tweet and questioned, "Kaun mar gaya tha waise? (sic)." He responded, "Meri dadi. Jaise film mein grandparent ko alzheimers hai, waise hi meri dadi ko bhi tha. Ek mahina hua mushkil se (My grandmother. Like the grandparent in the movie has Alzheimer's, my grandmother had it too. It's barely been a month)."

He further tweeted, "Shukriya. Main jaanta hun aap kataaksh kas rahe the. Par koi nahin (Thank you. I know you were being sarcastic. But no worries)."

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, despite getting positive reviews from critics and the audience, Main Vaapas Aaunga has failed to make a mark at the box office. On its fourth day, the movie collected Rs 1.15 crore net in India, taking the total to Rs 6.65 crore, which is a disappointing number.

According to reports, Main Vaapas Aaunga was made on a budget of Rs 70 crore. So, in four days, it has not even collected 10% of its budget. The film is heading towards becoming a disaster at the box office.