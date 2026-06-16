Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 4: Vedang Raina's Film Holds Better Than Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Collects ₹1.25 Crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 4 | YouTube

Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Sharvari, Vedang Raina, Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh, hit theatres on June 12. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the period romantic drama is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India and Pakistan. While the film opened to positive reviews from both critics and audiences, it has struggled to translate that appreciation into strong box-office numbers.

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Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected Rs 1.25 crore across 2,139 shows on Day 4, continuing its box office run on its first Monday with a noticeable dip in collections. The Day 4 earnings mark a 50.0 per cent drop from Day 3's net collection of Rs 2.50 crore.

Despite the decline, Main Vaapas Aaunga has managed to maintain a relatively stable overall performance in its first four days. The film’s India net collection now stands at Rs 6.75 crore, while its total India gross collection has reached approximately Rs 8.10 crore. These numbers suggest a modest but steady start, even as weekday performance begins to test its long-term box office viability.

Main Vaapas Aaunga has in fact outperformed Kangana's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, also released on June 12, on day 4, it witnessed a significant decline at the box office on its first Monday, collecting just Rs 65 lakh.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Budget

While there has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding the film's production cost, several reports suggest that Main Vaapas Aaunga has been mounted on a whopping budget of approximately Rs 70 crore.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Review

The Free Press Journal gave Main Vaapas Aaunga 4 out of 5 stars and wrote, "The film could have been slightly shorter, especially in the first half. But that's just a small complaint in an otherwise beautiful cinematic experience. Main Vaapas Aaunga is packed with love, loss, longing and hope. It is emotional and heartbreaking. This is the kind of film that stays with you long after the credits roll."