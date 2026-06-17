Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 5: Vedang Raina & Sharvari's Film Maintains Steady Run, Collects ₹1.65 Crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 5 | Photo Via YouTube

Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Sharvari and Vedang Raina in the lead roles alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah, hit cinemas on June 12, clashing with Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata starring Kangana Ranaut, Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past and Manoj Bajpayee's Governor. Despite positive audience reviews, the film had a slow start and has performed only decently at the box office, with nothing exceptional so far.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the period romantic drama is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India and Pakistan.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected Rs 1.65 crore on Day 5 (first Tuesday) across 2,020 screens. This marks a 43.5% growth over Day 4’s net collection of Rs 1.15 crore. With this, the film’s total India gross collections stand at Rs 9.88 crore, while its total India net collections have reached Rs 8.30 crore so far.

Budget

However, considering Main Vaapas Aaunga's reported budget of Rs 70 crore, these numbers indicate a slow and underwhelming box office performance, with the film yet to recover a significant portion of its production cost.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Review

The Free Press Journal gave Main Vaapas Aaunga 4 out of 5 stars and wrote, "The film could have been slightly shorter, especially in the first half. But that's just a small complaint in an otherwise beautiful cinematic experience. Main Vaapas Aaunga is packed with love, loss, longing and hope. It is emotional and heartbreaking. This is the kind of film that stays with you long after the credits roll."