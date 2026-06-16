'This Film Is Special, Relevant & So Pure': Vedang Raina Shares Some Unseen Pictures From Main Vaapas Aaunga Sets; Pens Heartfelt Note For Film's Team

Vedang Raina made his Bollywood debut with The Archies. He was later seen in Jigra, and his recent release is Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, in which he plays the lead role. The film received positive reviews from critics, and everyone has praised Vedang's performance. However, it has failed to make a mark at the box office.

On Tuesday, Vedang took to Instagram to share a few unseen pictures from the sets of Main Vaapas Aaunga and penned a heartfelt note for the film's team. He started the note by recalling an audition and how he told his parents that acting makes him feel alive.

The actor wrote, "I came home one day after an audition (I was 19) and told my parents that acting is what makes me feel the most alive. I didn’t expect to say that and I was as surprised as they were. It’s now been 2 and a half years since I came into this industry that’s given me everything and my gut feeling was right (sic)."

Vedang Raina On Main Vaapas Aaunga

Vedang further wrote, "Maybe it’s too early to say but Main Vaapas Aaunga is a film that’s changed everything for me. What I’ve learned, how I’ve grown as an artist and more importantly as a human being is not something I can quantify with an Instagram caption."

Vedang Raina Thanks Main Vaapas Aaunga Team

The actor, in the caption, thanked the film's team, including director Imtiaz Ali and his co-stars. He wrote, "@imtiazaliofficial thank you for taking me on this journey and letting me be your Keenu. Thanks for letting me collaborate with artists I’ve always looked up to and gotten to learn so much from @naseeruddin49 @diljitdosanjh @arrahman @irshadkamilofficial @sharvari. This film is special and relevant and so pure and I’m grateful to have been a part of it (sic)."

"I’m as passionate as ever and I’m driven to keep working and perfecting. I love what I do. I feel alive. Thank you for showering us with so much love. Thank you for your blessings. Main Vaapas Aaunga in cinemas now. And miles to go before I sleep, And miles to go before I sleep (sic)," he concluded.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection

Main Vaapas Aaunga, in four days, has collected Rs 6.65 crore net at the box office in India. The movie is expected to show a jump at the box office on Tuesday.