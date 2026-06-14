Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 2: Vedang Raina & Sharvari Starrer Witnesses Strong Jump, Collects ₹1.85 Crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Vedang Raina and Sharvari, also features Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Danish Pandor, Banita Sandhu, Rajat Kapoor, Kumud Mishra, and Anjana Sukhani, among others. Released on June 12, the film faced box office competition from Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.

Despite receiving positive reviews, with many viewers praising its emotional narrative and performances, the film's box office numbers have been modest so far. It took a slow start on its opening day, collecting Rs 1.15 crore net in India.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected Rs 1.85 crore net on Day 2 across 2,152 shows, registering a 60.9% growth from its Day 1 collection of Rs 1.15 crore. With this, the film's total India gross collection has reached Rs 3.60 crore, while its cumulative India net collection stands at Rs 3 crore so far, indicating a positive upward trend at the box office.

The coming days will be crucial for Main Vaapas Aaunga as it looks to maintain momentum and translate positive audience feedback into sustained box office numbers. If the current trend continues, the film could witness a stronger run over the weekend and in the days ahead.

Budget

While there has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding the film's production cost, several reports suggest that Main Vaapas Aaunga has been mounted on a whopping budget of approximately Rs 70 crore.

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Main Vaapas Aaunga Review

The Free Press Journal gave Main Vaapas Aaunga 4 out of 5 stars and wrote, "The film could have been slightly shorter, especially in the first half. But that's just a small complaint in an otherwise beautiful cinematic experience. Main Vaapas Aaunga is packed with love, loss, longing and hope. It is emotional and heartbreaking. This is the kind of film that stays with you long after the credits roll."