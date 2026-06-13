Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Haunted 3D Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: All Three Releases Expected To Show Good Jump On Saturday

Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Haunted 3D Box Office Collection |

On Friday, Main Vaapas Aaunga and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata took a low opening at the box office and collected Rs. 1.15 crore and Rs. 1 crore respectively. However, Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past took the best opening and minted Rs. 2.50 crore. Now, all eyes are on the Saturday collection of the movies.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

After a low opening, it is expected that Main Vaapas Aaunga will show a jump at the box office on day two. As per early estimates, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 2-2.25 crore on Saturday, taking the two-day total to Rs. 3.15-3.40 crore. However, the collection can be more if the footfalls are better in the night shows.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

The makers of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata have announced a buy one get one free offer for Saturday, so as per early estimates, the Kangana Ranaut starrer might collect around Rs. 1.50-2 crore at the box office on its second day. So, the two-day collection can be around Rs. 2.50-3 crore.

Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

Meanwhile, Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past is once again expected to perform better at the box office. On Saturday, as per early estimates, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 3-3.50 crore. In two days, the movie will collect around Rs. 5.50-6 crore.

Governor Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

Manoj Bajpayee starrer Governor took a dismal opening of Rs. 90 lakh. On its second day, the film is expected to show a jump and collect around Rs. 1-1.50 crore at the box office.

Interestingly, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, and Governor received better reviews than Haunted 3D. Despite that, Vikram Bhatt's directorial is performing better than the other films.