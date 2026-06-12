Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Vikram Bhatt's Film Is All Set To Surprise One & All With Its Opening

Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 1 | YouTube

With the four releases on Friday, June 12, 2026, one film that had the least pre-release buzz was Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past, and the film has also received mostly negative reviews. But despite that, it is all set to take a better opening than the other films.

As per early estimates, we can expect Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past to collect around Rs. 1.50-2 crore, which is surely a good number looking at the competition and the pre-release buzz. Also, if the footfalls are better in the night shows, then the collection can be more as well.

Clearly, the Mimoh Chakraborty and Chetna Pande starrer will surprise one and all with its first-day collection.

Haunted 3D Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the film, according to reports, Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past is made on a budget of Rs. 15 crore. So, an opening of Rs. 1.50-2 crore is quite good. However, it needs to continue to do well at the box office over the weekend.

Haunted 3D Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, the film remains caught between nostalgia and reinvention. It offers atmospheric pleasures, earnest performances and moments of emotional sincerity, but its reliance on familiar genre machinery prevents it from becoming the haunting experience it aspires to be."

Governor Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

Even Manoj Bajpayee starrer Governor has hit the big screens on Friday, and as per early estimates, it looks like the movie might take an opening of Rs. 60-70 lakh.

Governor Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3 stars to Governor and wrote, "Watch this film if you are a die-hard fan of Manoj Bajpayee or political thrillers. If not, then, keeping patience as the virtue, you can wait till the time the film streams on OTT platforms!"