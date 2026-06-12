Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Imtiaz Ali's Film & Kangana Ranaut Starrer Heading For Low Opening

Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection |

Many films have hit the big screens today (June 12, 2026), but two movies that had better pre-release buzz were Main Vaapas Aaunga and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. However, it is quite shocking that despite getting positive reviews from critics, both movies are heading for a low opening.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, which stars Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, might take an opening of around Rs. 80-90 lakh net in India. If the footfalls are better in the night shows, the collection can be higher as well. However, for now, it looks difficult for the movie to even cross the Rs. 1 crore mark at the box office on its first day.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

As per early estimates, we can expect Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata to collect around Rs. 70-80 lakh on its first day, which would surely be a disappointing amount. However, if the movie gets better footfalls in the night shows, the collection can be higher as well. But, for now, even for the Kangana Ranaut starrer, it looks difficult to cross the Rs. 1 crore mark at the box office on day one.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 4 stars and wrote, "Yes, the film could have been slightly shorter, especially in the first half. But that's just a small complaint in an otherwise beautiful cinematic experience. Main Vaapas Aaunga is packed with love, loss, longing and hope. It is emotional and heartbreaking. This is the kind of film that stays with you long after the credits roll."

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3 stars to Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and wrote, "We have watched many films and web series based on the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. But, for the first time, we get to watch the story of the nurses of Cama Hospital and how they saved so many lives. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata might not be a perfect tribute to them, but it surely deserves a watch for all those nurses who were there in the hospital at that time and who chose duty over their safety during that difficult phase."