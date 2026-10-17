‘Main Usse Shadi Bhi Kar Lunga’: Sorab Bedi Hits Back At Age-Gap Trolls Over Girlfriend Delnaz Daruwala, Reveals Why He Archived Photos - VIDEO

‘Main Use Shadi Bhi Kar Lunga’: Sorab Bedi Hits Back At Age-Gap Trolls Over Girlfriend Delnaz Daruwala, Reveals Why He Archived Photos - VIDEO | X/Instagram

Splitsvilla 16 fame Sorab Bedi took to his Instagram broadcast channel to address trolls calling him a “cheater” following his now-archived photo with girlfriend Delnaz Daruwala. Clarifying his relationship with Niharika Tiwari, Sorab stated that they were never dating. He also hit back at those criticising the age gap between him and Delnaz, making it clear that he finds her attractive and would marry her if he wanted to.

Sorab Bedi Responds To Age-Gap Trolling

Addressing the age-gap trolling, Sorab said, “Agar tum age gap ki baat kar rahe ho na bhai to mujhe bhot sundar lagti hai wo. Mujhe bhot hi hot lagti hai wo. Mere liye wo sundar bhi hai, mere liye wo hot bhi hai, mere liye wo sab hai bhai.”

ew mai toh dekh dekh sheesha sharmandi phiru su 8 years of knowing her and suddenly love hits you a month ago? you a better scriptwriter sorab yaar https://t.co/nhO64F8TJc — inaya (@sainzsparkls) October 17, 2026

Taking a further dig at the trolls, Sorab added, “Maine usse jyada sundar ladki nahi dekhi aaj tak.” He also pointed out that he was not the only man who preferred women older than him, saying, “Main akela ladka nahi hoyunga jise apne se badi ladkiyan pasand hai.” Reiterating his feelings for Delnaz, he described her as sweet, hot, beautiful and everything to him.

Speaking about their future together, Sorab said, “Main use shadi bhi kar lunga, biyah ke bhi le aaunga. Tumhe kya dikkat hai?” He added that neither his parents nor his friends had any problem with him marrying an older woman, questioning why others should have a say in their relationship.

Citing Sachin Tendulkar's marriage as an example, Sorab pointed out that several celebrities are married to women older than them. He also emphasised that love has no age limits. Addressing speculation surrounding his now-archived photograph with Delnaz, Sorab clarified that he had not deleted the post but had archived it because she was facing online trolling. “Mujhe nahi fark paadta, main wapas daal dunga abhi,” he added.

Sorab also clarified that he and Niharika Tiwari were never romantically involved, dismissing allegations of cheating. The Splitsvilla fame revealed that he was paid to create collaborative reels with her on songs, just like any other influencer. However, he maintained that while their friendship was genuine, they were never in a relationship.