'Main Unsafe Mehsoos Kar Rahi Thi': Anjali Arora Breaks Silence On Kanpur Event Controversy, Raises Safety Concerns

Anjali Arora Breaks Silence On Kanpur Event Controversy | Instagram

A few days ago, a video of actress and content creator Anjali Arora went viral on social media, in which she was allegedly upset with the organisers at an event in Kanpur for playing the song Kacha Badam. The event organisers had called her unprofessional, and now, on Monday, Anjali took to Instagram to share multiple videos, in which she has spoken about the event and what happened to her.

Anjali Arora speaks about her experience

In the first video, Anjali stated that the love of people who came to meet her at the Kanpur event is far greater than any show, contract, or money for her. However, she added that even she is a human being and has dignity and self-respect, and her safety is most important. She said, "I went to the Kanpur event to meet and entertain my fans, not to become part of any controversy."

Actress raises concerns over safety

Anjali revealed that when she landed in Kanpur, the car that came to pick her up already had three men sitting inside. When she reached the hotel, there were many people in the lobby, and nearly 25 people came to drop her at the room. She further revealed that when she ordered food, along with the waiter, three other men entered her room, and every 10 minutes, someone was ringing her room's bell.

Anjali clarifies remarks about Kanpur

Further talking about her statement on the behaviour of Kanpur people, she said, "I want to clarify, I didn't say that for the people of Kanpur, but for those people who were behaving badly with me. But, the way my statement was presented, it looked like I have insulted the city."

In another video, Anjali said that she didn't insult Kanpur, but just objected to the insult that she was facing. "I was upset with the behaviour of a few people, and not the whole of Kanpur." The actress stated that she also has self-respect and dignity, and she can't let anyone behave badly with her.

Safety concerns during the event

Anjali further revealed that the safety of the celebrity as well as the audience is very important during an event. She revealed that a girl's hair and clothes were burnt during the event. The actress also attached the video of the girl in her video.

Anjali addresses Kacha Badam controversy

The actress and content creator rose to fame with her dance video on the song Kacha Badam, and reacting to the claims of her having issues with the song being played, Anjali said, "Kacha Badam is a song that is linked to my identity. Because of this song, crores of people have loved me, so why will I insult that love?"

In the third video that Anjali shared, she told the event organisers to put forward their points with proof, and even she is also ready to show proof. She apologised to the audience who came to watch her at the event. The actress ended the video by stating that her legal team is working on the matter.