 'Kacha Badam Song Bajne Par Kyun Offend Ho Gayi?': Kanpur Event Organisers SLAM Anjali Arora, Threaten Legal Action—VIDEO
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'Kacha Badam Song Bajne Par Kyun Offend Ho Gayi?': Kanpur Event Organisers SLAM Anjali Arora, Threaten Legal Action—VIDEO

Anjali Arora's viral Kacha Badam controversy has taken a new turn after a Kanpur event organiser accused her of staging a publicity stunt. The organiser claimed that they were unaware that the song would 'offend' her.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, October 17, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
'Kacha Badam Song Bajne Par Kyun Offend Ho Gayi?': Kanpur Event Organisers SLAM Anjali Arora, Threaten Legal Action—VIDEO
Photo Via Instagram

Social media influencer Anjali Arora, who shot to fame after her dance video on Kacha Badam went viral, is once again in the spotlight after reportedly losing her cool at a DJ for playing the song during an event in Kanpur on October 15.

Anjali Arora Slammed By Kanpur Event Organisers

However, following the backlash faced by the event management team, the organisers hit back at Anjali, claiming that she had "overreacted" to the incident. They maintained that they had not been informed that the song would offend her and played it because it was the very track that had initially brought her widespread fame.

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Call It 'Publicity Stunt'

Speaking to State Media 24, the event organiser accused Anjali of turning the incident into a publicity stunt. "Yeh ek publicity stunt tha jo inke dwara kiya gaya tha. Har artist ko pata hota hai ki stage ki garima hoti hai. Agar stage par koi baat hui hoti, toh hum baad mein management team ke saath baithkar use clear kar lete," he said.

The organiser further claimed that a similar incident had taken place during one of Anjali’s appearances in Kanpur a few days earlier. Accusing the influencer of tarnishing the city's reputation, he alleged that she deliberately made videos and reels from the incident go viral on social media.

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Event Organisers Threaten Legal Action Against Anjali Arora

"Kacha Badam song bajne par Anjali Arora kyun offend ho gayi, iska jawab woh dekar nahi gayi hai,” the organiser said, questioning her reaction to the song. He also threatened legal action against her, alleging that her actions had disrupted the event. According to him, the organisers had invested lakhs of rupees to bring Anjali for a performance expected to last around 40-60 minutes, but she allegedly created a scene on stage and left within just 15 minutes.

As of now, Anjali Arora has not reacted to the controversy.

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