Did Anjali Arora Get ANGRY At DJ For Playing Viral Kacha Badam Song At Kanpur Event? Her Reaction VIDEO Goes Viral

Anjali Arora Confronts DJ Over Kacha Badam Song? | Photo Via Instagram

Social media influencer Anjali Arora, who rose to fame with her viral dance video on the song Kacha Badam, recently attended an event in Kanpur to headline the Nagada Night Dandiya event on Thursday, October 15. Several videos from the event have since surfaced on social media, with one particular clip grabbing attention and sparking speculation about her reaction to the song that made her famous.

Anjali Arora Confronts DJ Over Kacha Badam Song?

In the viral video, Kacha Badam can be heard playing in the background as Anjali, who is on stage, walks towards the DJ booth and appears to speak to the DJ. Some of her team members are also seen approaching the DJ, while Anjali makes a few hand gestures during the interaction.

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The video has led to speculation among social media users, with several claiming that the influencer got angry and lost her cool after the DJ played her viral song. However, the exact nature of the interaction remains unclear, and the footage does not establish whether Anjali was upset or what she said to the DJ.

According to claims circulating online, some people who attended the event also alleged that she was unhappy with the song being played. However, these claims have not been independently confirmed.

Anjali, who was also recently seen portraying Sita Maa in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, has yet to react to the viral video or clarify what transpired during the interaction. Until she addresses the incident, the claims surrounding her reaction remain unverified.

Anjali Arora On Being Trolled For Being Casted As Sita

Earlier, Anjali addressed the trolling she faced after being cast as Sita Maa in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, with several people questioning her casting because of her past dance videos. The actress responded to the criticism at the trailer launch of the series on Thursday.

Speaking about the backlash, Anjali pointed out that dancing is a common part of the film industry and that she does not feel ashamed of pursuing her passion.

“People are trolling me that I used to dance, so how can I play the role of Mata Sita? Everyone dances. Which actor doesn’t dance? I love to dance; it is my hobby. I am not ashamed of it,” she said.

When asked whether the trolling made her feel sad, Anjali explained that she did not take the criticism personally, acknowledging that public figures are often subjected to scrutiny and that people have the freedom to form opinions about them.