'Main Singer Hoon, Marvel Ka Encyclopedia Nahi': Rahul Vaidya SLAMS Trolls After Facing Backlash For Not Knowing Who Doctor Strange Is

Rahul Vaidya Hits Back At Trolls Over Doctor Strange Comment | Instagram

Singer Rahul Vaidya responded to trolls after facing backlash for not knowing who Doctor Strange, a Marvel Comics superhero, is. The controversy erupted after Rahul was spotted on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga season 2 in Mumbai, posing in a fun costume featuring a red cape.

Rahul Vaidya Trolled For Not Knowing Doctor Strange

A paparazzo pointed out that his look resembled that of Doctor Strange, who is known for wearing the iconic red Cloak of Levitation. However, Rahul appeared confused and admitted that he did not know who Doctor Strange was. His response subsequently drew criticism on social media.

Take a look at the video below:

Rahul Vaidya Hits Back At Trolls Over Doctor Strange Comment

Amid the backlash, Rahul took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, November 7, and said that he could not care less, adding that he was busy keeping up with Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Bollywood and Indian music rather than keeping track of every superhero in Hollywood.

Further, Rahul wrote, "Bhai, main singer hoon, Marvel ka encyclopedia nahi! 20 saal se real audiences ko entertain kar raha hoon. I don't think not knowing a fictional superhero is going to affect my existence in any way. Aur jo log itna troll kar rahe hain, unke liye ek chhoti si request..."

Rahul further said that he is happy in his own world and urged everyone to focus on their own lives and be happy. He added that not everyone needs to know everything, nor does everyone want to!

On the professional front, Rahul rose to fame with Indian Idol and went on to gain further popularity with his stint on Bigg Boss 14. He has also been a part of Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment.