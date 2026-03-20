Sneak Peek Inside Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar's ₹9 Crore Mumbai Home & Griha Pravesh Ceremony | Instagram @dishaparmar

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar have stepped into a new chapter as they recently moved into their luxurious Mumbai home, reportedly worth ₹9 crore. The couple marked the special milestone by performing a traditional griha pravesh ceremony on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa.

Taking to social media, Rahul and Disha shared a series of heartfelt pictures from their intimate ceremony, offering fans a glimpse into the celebrations. The post quickly garnered love and wishes from friends, fans, and members of the television industry.

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Spanning over 3,000 square feet, the apartment is located in a DLH Group building offering 3, 4, and 5 BHK units.

For the ceremony, Rahul kept it classic in a crisp white shirt paired with matching pants, while Disha looked radiant in a vibrant yellow anarkali suit by @aachho & drop earrings from @reba.aura, perfectly suited for the festive occasion. The couple was seen seated together, performing the rituals with devotion and joy.

Adding to the charm of the celebration was their daughter, Navya, who made adorable appearances throughout the photo series. In one frame, she playfully interacted with her parents, while another captured her innocently participating in the puja rituals. A solo picture of Navya, beaming with happiness, melted hearts online.

The entrance of their new home reflected strong traditional roots, adorned with auspicious symbols of a swastika and “Shubh Labh” inscriptions, signifying prosperity and positivity.

For the unversed, Rahul and Disha tied the knot on July 16, 2021, and welcomed their daughter Navya in September 2023. This new home marks yet another beautiful milestone in their journey together.