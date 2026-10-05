'Main Nahi Le Raha Yeh Responsibility': Bigg Boss Fame Baseer Ali Reveals Ex-Girlfriend Was Ready To Convert To Islam, But He Still Ended Relationship |

Bigg Boss fame Baseer Ali opened up about a past relationship, revealing that his then-girlfriend was willing to “convert” to Islam for their relationship. However, Baseer said their religious differences ultimately became a reason for their separation. Despite her willingness to embrace Islam, the reality TV personality chose not to take the relationship forward, saying, “Nahi nahi, madam, main nahi le raha yeh responsibility.”

aSpeaking to Film Window, Baseer recalled falling for someone who was not Muslim. “Because aise ek do jagah main bhi life mein tha kahin, that I like somebody. I ended up liking them a lot. She was not a Muslim,” he said. He added that he eventually realised there was no future for their relationship, after which the conversation turned towards conversion, reversion and religion.

Baseer said his then-girlfriend genuinely told him that she was ready to convert. “That person genuinely said to me, ‘I am ready to do that,’” he recalled.

However, Baseer said he asked her to think about her parents, who had raised her, before making such a decision. “Tum kar logi?” he recalled asking her. He then explained why, despite her willingness, he decided against taking the relationship forward.

Baseer said he was concerned about the religious responsibility that would come with her conversion. He explained that if she accepted Islam but did not subsequently follow its practices, such as offering prayers and following its rules and regulations, he believed that her sins would be accounted for in his “khaate” or account.

Baseer said, “Unhone Islam accept kiya. Theek hai. Ab agar us insaan ne wahan se, us moment se, agar Islam ko embrace nahi kiya, apni namaazein nahi padhi, apne Islam ko accept karke uske rules and regulations ko follow nahi kiya, toh uske jitne gunaah hain na, woh aapke khaate mein likhe jaayenge.”

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The Splitsvilla and Roadies fame actor added that he did not want to take on that responsibility, saying he did not want someone else’s sins to be added to his account. He recalled telling his former girlfriend, “Nahi nahi, madam, main nahi le raha yeh responsibility,” which eventually led to their breakup. Despite the difficult decision, Baseer said the two continue to share a cordial relationship.