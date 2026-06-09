Baseer Ali Caught In Pune Nightclub Fight A Month After Mumbai Scuffle; Inside Video Goes Viral

Reality TV star and actor Baseer Ali has once again found himself at the center of social media chatter after a video from a nightclub event in Pune went viral on social media platforms.

Ever since his stint on Bigg Boss 19 came to an end, Baseer has remained a constant topic of discussion. From public appearances and social media buzz to controversies that have made headlines, the actor has frequently found himself in the spotlight.

His latest viral moment comes from an event held at a nightclub in Pune on June 7. The video shows Baseer in the middle of a heated altercation. However, unlike his previous controversy, the reality star is not seen participating in the fight. Instead, he appears to be stepping in to calm the situation and separate two individuals involved in a physical confrontation.

Reportedly, Baseer was in Pune for the launch of ‘Maidaan Ka Championship’, India's first combat entertainment and MMA reality show. The event was hosted by Baseer along with fellow reality TV personality Kevin Almasifar.

The viral clip has drawn attention online, with many users discussing the incident and Baseer's presence at the venue. While the exact reason behind the altercation remains unclear, the video shows the reality star attempting to prevent the situation from escalating further.

The incident comes just weeks after Baseer was involved in a separate controversy in Mumbai. On May 2, the former Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant was caught in a physical altercation outside a restaurant following the opening party of Prince Narula's new venture.

According to eyewitnesses and reports on social media, the dispute allegedly began after a paparazzo made inappropriate remarks towards attendees, including Splitsvilla contestant Soundarya Shetty. The verbal disagreement reportedly escalated into a scuffle, with videos showing both individuals grabbing each other before bystanders stepped in to intervene.

Over the years, Baseer has built a strong fan following through his appearances on MTV Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss, and several acting projects.