‘Main Criminal Tha Ab...’: Comedian Harsh Gujral’s ‘Real-Life’ Anecdote On UP Crime Leaves CM Yogi Adityanath Laughing - VIDEO

‘Main Lucknow Mein Show Karne Aaya...’: Harsh Gujral’s ‘Real-Life’ Anecdote On UP Crime Leaves CM Yogi Adityanath Laughing - VIDEO | X

A video of comedian Harsh Gujral is doing the rounds on social media, drawing attention to his hilarious anecdote about crime in Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. While receiving an award on stage in front of the Chief Minister, Harsh narrated a ‘real-life incident’ from Lucknow, leaving the audience in splits. Yogi Adityanath was also seen laughing at the comedian’s punchline.

Recalling his previous visit to Lucknow, Harsh said, “Ye real-life example bata raha hoon aapko. Main Lucknow mein show karne aaya tha pichhli baar aur main aise hi tahal raha tha, toh maine aise hi kele waale se poochh liya. Maine kaha, ‘Bhai, kya scene hai crime ka?’”

Harsh Gujaral:- UP me crime ka kya scene hai bhai. Kele wala:- Bilkul khtm hai. Harsh Gujral:- Aapko kaise pata? Kele wala:- mai bhi pehle criminal tha ab kele bechta hu 😂 Yogi Ji couldn't stop laughing 😭😂 This is what Yogi Sarkar has achieved in UP 🔥 https://t.co/hgT7QYHBQd — Aditya (@Adityaacard) October 27, 2026

Harsh then recalled the banana seller’s response, saying, “Bhai, crime bilkul khatam hai.” Curious about how the shopkeeper knew this, the comedian said he asked him, “Aapko kaise pata?” Harsh claimed that the shopkeeper replied, “Bhaiya, main khud criminal tha, ab kele bech raha hoon.”

The punchline left the audience laughing and cheering, while Yogi Adityanath’s reaction added to the moment. The video has since gone viral on social media, with the anecdote drawing attention for its humour and reference to the Chief Minister’s tough-on-crime image.

Harsh Gujral flattered CM Yogi ji 😄❤️ https://t.co/IxQBWRTTJg — Alpakanya (@Alpakanya) October 27, 2026

The incident took place at the TOI Youth Icons Summit & Awards- UP Chapter, held in Lucknow on October 27, 2026. The event brought together achievers and prominent personalities from across Uttar Pradesh, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also in attendance.

Harsh Gujral, who has carved a niche for himself with his observational humour, witty punchlines and audience interactions, often grabs attention for his comedy clips and television appearances. However, his jokes have also landed him in controversy. In October 2026, he faced backlash after joking about actor Gaurav Khanna’s personal life during the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 finale. More recently, Harsh and comedian Madhur Virli were summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell over allegations concerning allegedly obscene jokes in their comedy performances. The allegations remain under investigation, and the summons do not establish any wrongdoing.