'Main India Mein Hie Theek Hoon': Uorfi Javed Claims She Was Asked To Pay ₹80 Lakh To Attend Cannes Film Festival

Uorfi Javed On Attending Cannes | Instagram

Actress and influencer Uorfi Javed is someone who is not hesitant to expose people on social media. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a chat, in which somebody had messaged her that a vendor has agreed to take her to the Cannes Film Festival, but she has to pay Rs. 80 lakh.

Uorfi shared the screenshot of the conversation, and wrote, "80 lakhs for Cannes? Mai India me theek hu! Itna kya desperation badh gaya hai Cannes ka that people are ready to pay 80 lakhs!!!! (sic)." Check out the post below...

In the past few years, many influencers have attended the Cannes Film Festival, and there were reports that they are paying to walk on the red carpet there. However, many influencers had clarified that they didn't pay, and they attended the festival as a brand collaboration.

But, with Uorfi's recent Instagram story, everyone would surely be wondering once again whether influencers are actually paying to attend Cannes.

Uorfi Javed Waiting For Opportunity

Meanwhile, recently, the actress had also posted on her Instagram story that she is still waiting for one big opportunity. She had posted, "I still feel I haven't reached my full potential. I still keep asking universe, mera time kab ayega? With every step I took I just wanted to be accepted by the people, appreciated (sic)."

"I chose a very, very unconventional and difficult way for myself. The world wasn't kind to me. There was a time I used to cry when someone complimented me cause I was only used to the abuses. I'm still waiting for that one moment, one opportunity (sic)," she further wrote.

Uorfi Javed Shows

On the work front, Uorfi is currently seen as a 'Mischief Maker', along with Nia Sharma, in MTV Splitsvilla X6.