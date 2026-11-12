'Main Bhi Thik Hoon': Amitabh Bachchan RETURNS To Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 After Battling Health Concerns - VIDEO | Amitabh Bachchan Tumblr/ PARESH MEHTA

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is back on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 after a brief break from the show. The actor appears to have resumed his hosting duties, with a new promo offering a glimpse of his return. Meanwhile, viewers can look forward to fresh episodes of the popular quiz show from November 16, 2026.

In the latest promo, Amitabh is seen making a lively entry on the sets, running towards his hosting spot. During the episode, a contestant asks him, "Aapki tabiyat thik nahi thi. Ab aap kaise hain sir?" In his trademark style, the actor responds with a question of his own, "Aap kaise hain?" When the contestant replies, "Main thik hoon," Amitabh quips, "Agar aap thik hain toh main bhi thik hoon." His witty response leaves everyone in the room laughing.

The veteran actor also expresses gratitude to his fans for their love and support during his absence. He says, "Aap sab ke pyaar, dua aur aashirwaad se hum yahan pe phir se haazir hain."

When Will New Episodes Of Kaun Banega Crorepati Air?

Sony LIV has confirmed that fresh episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 will return from Monday, November 16, 2026. Until then, the channel has been airing previously telecast episodes in place of new instalments.

Amitabh Bachchan | PARESH MEHTA/Amitabh Bachchan Tumblr

What Happened To Amitabh Bachchan?

Amitabh Bachchan reportedly suffered from seasonal flu, which affected his health and led to a brief break from shooting Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. Reports suggested that the veteran actor needed time to recover before resuming his hosting commitments.

There have also been shorter interruptions over the years. In October 2026, Amitabh revealed that he had injured his knee after slipping during a KBC 18 shoot, following which doctors advised him to rest and recuperate.

The new episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 air from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.