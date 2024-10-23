Mahima Chaudhry Reveals She Hid Breast Cancer Diagnosis From Father: 'He Asked Why My Hair Wasn't Growing Back'

In 2022, actress Mahima Chaudhry revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and was undergoing treatment for it. And she has now shared that her parents were unaware of her diagnosis and her father got to know after he watched her interview in which she was speaking about battling cancer.

Mahima stated that during the lockdown, her mother was battling Parkinson's and a chest infection, while her father too was admitted to the hospital for a heart issue. "Shortly after, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I struggled with how to tell my parents, especially since both my mom and dad were already unwell," she said.

She then recalled, "One day, I casually mentioned to my dad that I wanted to shave my head, and he enthusiastically helped me do it. A few days later, he asked the nurse why my hair wasn’t growing back, joking that at his age, it grew back quickly. The nurses handled the situation pretty well that time."

She shared that while the other members of her family were aware of her condition, she had decided to wait to break the news to her father. "Unfortunately, he found out about my cancer through one of my interviews. My daughter called me to say he was watching it and had heard me talk about my journey. When I confronted him to gauge his reaction, he reassured me, saying, ‘Yes, I watched the whole interview. You said you’re fine now and have recovered'," she revealed.

In an earlier interview, Mahima had revealed how cancer and chemotherapy took a toll on not just her body but also her mental health. "I decided to embrace the reality. I told the doctor to remove both my breasts, and said that I do not want to die," she had shared.

On the work front, Mahima will be next seen playing a key role in Kangana Ranaut's film, Emergency. The film, which was earlier supposed to release in September, got postponed indefinitely after it did not receive clearance from the Censor Board. While the makers have now received the CBFC certificate, they are yet to announce the new release date.