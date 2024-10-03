The Signature Review: Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary And Annu Kapoor’s Film Is A Melodramatic, With More Flourish Than Feel

A still from The Signature |

Title: The Signature

Director: Gajendra Ahire

Cast: Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Annu Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Joshi, Neena Kulkarni

Where: Streaming on ZEE5

Rating: 2.5 Stars

This film transports us back to the era of 1970s melodrama, where emotional highs dominate, and everything else plays second fiddle. The film focuses on Arvind (Anupam Kher), a retired librarian who suddenly finds himself trapped in a medical crisis after his wife, Madhu (Neena Kulkarni), collapses at the airport on the verge of their dream European holiday. Diagnosed with a brain haemorrhage, Madhu is kept alive by life support, as Arvind’s world unravels under the weight of astronomical medical bills and heart-wrenching decisions.

Arvind’s dilemma is the Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) form, a legally binding document that grants hospital staff permission not to attempt CPR if a patient's heart stops. To prolong his wife’s life- he contemplates to forge his son's signature to sell their home. At this point, one can not help but feel the film is trying too hard to shove every conceivable sob-worthy scenario into its runtime. As the narrative progresses, the film becomes a question of morality versus survival, peppered with heartbreak and hospital forms.

The film’s attempt to critique the healthcare system, particularly for the elderly, does deserve a nod. Arvind’s interactions with the hospital’s cold bureaucracy show us a system more focused on the bottom line than the bottom of anyone’s heart. The film raises important questions about the ethics of prolonging life at all costs and whether love can survive the crushing weight of financial strain. However, despite the gravity of the subject matter, the film often veers into overly dramatic territory, especially with the introduction of Ambika (Mahima Chaudhary), Arvind’s ex-flame and a cancer survivor. Her reappearance feels more like an unnecessary distraction than a meaningful subplot, diluting the emotional impact of the main narrative.

Anupam Kher, in the role of Arvind, delivers a performance steeped in genuine emotion, portraying a man teetering on the edge of despair. His struggle over whether to sign the DNR form is both authentic and heartbreaking. Kher’s performance is expectedly raw and offers a brief glimpse into the emotional toll of watching a loved one suffer while facing impossible choices. However, while his portrayal carries emotional weight, the film's writing fails to match his depth, often feeling formulaic and mechanical.

Annu Kapoor, as the well-meaning neighbor, adds warmth and subtle charm to his role, offering moments of levity amidst the tension. Ranvir Shorey, in his brief appearance as a frustrated father of a patient, brings intensity. At the same time, Manoj Joshi, as the doctor delivers a no-nonsense, clinical performance, portraying the harsh reality of medical professionals caught in a bureaucratic system.

Overall, the film falls short of the deeply affecting tale it aspires to be. While it tackles weighty themes of love, loss, and healthcare, its narrative is bogged down by weak writing and forced plot devices. The result is a film that feels more concerned with ticking off emotional beats than delivering a truly heartfelt story.