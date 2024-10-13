Mahhi Vij Mourns Baba Siddique's Death With Emotional Note, Shares Photos Of Him With Daughter Tara: 'As Tears Roll Down...'

Baba Siddique, 66, was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra area outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office on Saturday night, October 12, 2024. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital's emergency services at 9:30 PM and was declared dead around 11:27 PM.

Mahhi Vij, who was regular at Baba Siddique's Iftar party, mourned his demise. She shared photos of him with her daughter Tara and penned an emotional note, "We love you forever. Still can’t believe someone who protected Al of us. Pampered us. Tara Kidhar hai. Arre mera bacha Tara. We wil never hear these words again. Tara is lucky to have got so much love from you."

Check it out:

"The most kindest generous and loving Baba. We all felt so protected don’t know how to face this. As tears roll down Al I want to say is we had you and we lost u. You gave us so much. Tiger ho aap aur hamesha rahoge. We love you," wrote Mahhi.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for Baba Siddique's killing. In a viral Facebook post, a post by a gang member stated that Siddiqui's was shot due to his ties with Salman Khan, Dawood Ibrahim and Anuj Thapan.

The post read, "Om, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bharat. I understand the essence of life, and consider wealth and the body as dust. I did only what was right, honouring the duty of friendship."

"Salman Khan, we did not want this war but you made our brother lose his life. Today the pool of decency of Baba Siddique is closed or at one time he was under MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) with Dawood. The reason for his death was his links to Dawood and Anuj Thapan in Bollywood, politics, and property dealings," said the post.