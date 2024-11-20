 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Heavy Security In Mumbai's Bandra (VIDEO)
The Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 are taking place today, November 20, 2024, and Bollywood actor Salman Khan was seen stepping out in Mumbai to cast his vote. Photos and videos of the actor, surrounded by heavy security, have surfaced online as he voted at a polling booth in Mount Mary Convent High School in Bandra West.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
The Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 are taking place today, November 20, 2024, and Bollywood actor Salman Khan stepped out in Mumbai to cast his vote. Photos and videos of the actor have surfaced on the internet, which show him surrounded by heavy security.

The Kick actor cast his vote at a polling booth in Mount Mary Convent High School in Bandra West. Khan was seen wearing a grey T-shirt, paired with denim jeans, and wore a black cap.

Earlier today, Salman's parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, made their way to the polling booth on Wednesday afternoon, surrounded by a team of bodyguards.

