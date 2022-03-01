Maha Shivratri 2022: Hema Malini, Ajay Devgn, and other B'town celebs extend wishes

Maha Shivratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha of the month of Falgun. This year, it is falling on March 3.

On the auspicious day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshiped by devotees all across the country. Maha Shivratri literally translates as the great night of Shiva.

As the nation commemorates the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri on Tuesday, actor-politician Hema Malini extended her warm greetings to everyone. "This annual festival is celebrated with great fervour by all the devout seeking blessings of Lord Shiva, some of whom even observe a total 'nirjal' fast which is broken only the next day at an auspicious hour," she tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ajay Devgn tweeted a short video invoking blessings of Lord Shiva and wrote chanting the holy mantra, "Om Namah Shivay." Since posted, the fans and followers have flooded the comments section with images of Lord Shiva and Namaskar emojis, with the video having got over 27K views and well-wishes.

Advertisement

Here's how Bollywood celebrities extended their wishes on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, take a look:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 11:56 AM IST