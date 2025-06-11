 'Madness Is Here': Panchayat Season 4 Trailer Impresses Netizens, They 'Can't Wait' To Watch The Show
'Madness Is Here': Panchayat Season 4 Trailer Impresses Netizens, They 'Can't Wait' To Watch The Show

Panchayat season 4 starring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, and others is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 24, 2025. The makers have released the trailer of the series and it is hilarious. Even netizens are impressed with the trailer. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 04:20 PM IST
Panchayat is undoubtedly one of the most loved OTT shows. Till now, we have watched three seasons of the series, and now, Panchayat season 4 is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video soon. The trailer of season 4 was released on Wednesday (June 11, 2025), and it is hilarious. This time, there's going to be an election in Phulera, and it is going to be Manju Devi vs Kranti Devi.

The trailer of Panchayat season 4 is filled with many funny moments, and when it comes to actors it is Neena Gupta and Sunita Rajwar who steal the show. Well, the trailer has not just impressed us, but even netizens can't wait to watch the series.

Netizens Love The Trailer Of Panchayat Season 4

A netizen tweeted, "Sare ke sare web series ek taraf....aur apna ye Panchayat series ek taraf.....intezaar khatam hua." Another X user wrote, "Panchayat S4 trailer, village election madness is here. Like all panchayat elections it’s has साम, दाम, दंड और भेद."

One more netizen tweeted, "There’s something about Panchayat that feels like home. Grateful it's coming back early. June 24, come faster. #panchayatseason4."

Panchayat Season 4 Release Date

Panchayat season 4 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 24, 2025. Panchayat season 1 was released in 2020, season 2 came out in 2022, and season 3 was released in 2024. While there have been gaps of two years between every season, season 4 is coming in a gap of one year.

Panchayat stars some very talented actors like Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik, Sunita Rajwar and Pankaj Jha.

