Madhuri Dixit treats Apple CEO Tim Cook with Mumbai famous Vada Pav, latter says ‘it was delicious’

Madhuri Dixit and Apple CEO Tim Cook | Twitter

Apple CEO Tim Cook was spotted in Mumbai, India for the much-awaited store launch on Tuesday. Before the grand opening, Cook's Monday schedule involved exploring the local flavors of the city.

The highlight of his culinary expedition was sampling vada pav, Mumbai's favorite snack, and he did so with none other than the iconic Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit.

Madhuri Dixit and Tim Cook at Swati snacks

Ms. Dixit introduced Cook to the delights of vada pav at Swati Snacks, a famous eatery with two outlets in Churchgate, Mumbai. The duo was seen posing for pictures with vada pav in hand and a table full of plates.

Madhuri Dixit tweeted a photo of their meeting, and Cook was quick to respond with gratitude for the introduction to the delicious snack. "Cannot think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav,"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dixit tweeted back saying. "Thanks for introducing me to my first Vada Pav – it was delicious."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Their tweet went viral

The tweet generated a lot of buzz on Twitter, with users expressing their excitement at the meeting of two worlds- technology and Bollywood. While some suggested taking Cook on a local train ride, others shared their favorite restaurants with the Apple CEO.

Some witty users couldn't resist turning a line from one of Dixit's most iconic songs into a pun on Cook's last name, 'Cook cook cook cook...'

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

25 years of Apple

The much-anticipated Apple store launch in Mumbai's BKC district marks 25 years of Apple's presence in India. The store will welcome its first customers on Wednesday. The grand opening will be followed by the launch of a second store in New Delhi on April 20. Cook is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to India.

As the world's second-largest smartphone market, India has been a significant area of focus for Apple. With the opening of these stores, Apple aims to strengthen its foothold in the Indian market and offer customers an enhanced retail experience.