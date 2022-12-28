Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Shefali Shah, Huma Qureshi and more, THESE Bollywood actors gave outstanding performances on OTT in 2022

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Shefali Shah | Madhuri's Pic: Instagram/madhuridixitnene l Shefali's Pic: Instagram/shefalishahofficial

This year several actresses from the Hindi film industry made their solid presence felt in the digital space. The Free Press Journal highlights the ones that impressed us the most.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene – The Fame Game

B-town diva Madhuri Dixit-Nene made her OTT debut with The Fame Game. In it, she is seen as female superstar Anamika Anand who suddenly vanishes one fine day. The actress played the role with such grace, dignity and vulnerability that despite the show having minor flaws all was forgiven.

Shefali Shah – Delhi Crime 2 and Human

Shefali Shah began her 2022 OTT journey as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in Delhi Crime 2. The actress wowed one and all as the no nonsense cop once again. Moving away from crime into a unique story of medical thriller, Shefali was seen as Dr Gauri Nath in Human. The series shows the actress as a disturbed sociopath with the aim to make it big and she stops at nothing.

Tisca Chopra – Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya

The actress features in Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya as a disgraced IAS officer who finds herself in the centre of a special case. The show is shrouded in occultic and superstitious beliefs that cause mayhem. Tisca Chopra’s complex character is so well portrayed that you cannot help but relate to her.

Juhi Chawla – Hush Hush

Juhi Chawla made her OTT debut in Hush Hush as Ishi, a powerful lobbyist. The seasoned performer par excellence proved her acting mettle once again in this solid whodunnit. Juhi stood out among a big ensemble cast and had us wanting more.

Huma Qureshi – Mithya

All hell breaks loose when Juhi Adhikari, played by the gorgeous Huma Qureshi, outs her student for plagiarising. Huma’s role was very nuanced with subtle naivety as well as shrewdness. Her performance alone made this series worth watching.