'Madhuri Dixit 3 Din Gorakhpur Mein Rehke Gayi Surakshit': Ravi Kishan Talks About Safety In Uttar Pradesh - Watch Video

Ravi Kishan / Madhuri Dixit | Instagram

Actor and BPJ MP Ravi Kishan recently spoke about the safety in Uttar Pradesh. He revealed that earlier heroines used to say to no shoot in UP, but recently Madhuri Dixit came and safely stayed in Gorakhpur for three days. He also jokingly said that a few people coloured their hair and came to meet the actress.

At an event, Kishan said, "Uttar Pradesh ki jai jai kaar hui. Jisko kehte the, nai nai Uttar Pradesh nai jaana, waha goli maarte hai, waha shooting nai karenge, heroine log nai bolti hai. Madhuri Dixit teen din yaha Gorakhpur mein rehke gayi hai. 3 din reh ke gayi hai woh, surakshit, vyavastha! (There was a shout of victory for Uttar Pradesh. Once it was said that don't go to Uttar Pradesh, people are shot there. Heroines won't come for the shooting there. But, Madhuri Dixit was here in Gorakhpur for three days. She stayed here for three days, safe and secure)."

When people at the event started laughing, Ravi questioned them, why were they laughing, and later quipped that many politician coloured their hair, and came to meet the actress.

Ravi Kishan Upcoming Movies & Web Series

Ravi and Madhuri will be seen together in Netflix's movie Maa Behen, which also stars Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga in the lead role. Last month, when Netflix's slate was announced, Maa Behen's teaser was released, and it had grabbed everyone's attention.

Apart from Maa Behen, he has films like Dhamaal 4 and Mirzapur: The Film lined up. He will also be seen in Maamla Legal Hai season 2 and Tax Department Story.

While Kishan is primarily a Bhojpuri actor, since 2022, he has not starred in any Bhojpuri movie. We are sure his fans in UP are eagerly waiting to watch him in a Bhojpuri film.