'Sab Jaan Gaye Ke Kyu Notebandi Hua Tha': Ravi Kishan On Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar 2 - Watch Video

Ravi Kishan Talks About Dhurandhar 2 | Instagram

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge has become the talk of the town for many reasons. While some people loved the movie, others are calling it propaganda. On Wednesday, Ravi Kishan opened up about the film and stated that cinema is a reflection of society, and now, people know why demonization happened.

While talking to ANI, Ravi said, "Dhurandhar film samaaj ka aaina hai. Parliament mein jab attack hua tab koi kuch nahi bola. Atiq Ahmed ke baare mein itne mukadme darj hai, ab sab log bayaan baazi kar rahe hai. Cinema samaaj ka aaina hai, jo samaaj mein hota hai cinema ussi pe banta hai. Yeh lok tantra hai (The film Dhurandhaar is a reflection of society. When the attack took place in Parliament, no one spoke out. So many cases have been filed against Atiq Ahmed, and now everyone is making statements. Cinema is a reflection of society; cinema is based on what happens in society. This is democracy)."

#WATCH | Gorakhpur | On 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' Movie, BJP MP Ravi Kishan says, "The film 'Dhurandhar' is a mirror of society. When Parliament was attacked, no one said anything. So many cases have been filed against Atiq Ahmed, and now everyone is making statements. Cinema is a… pic.twitter.com/dCk6PKQ59g — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2026

He further said, "Notebandi ke baare mein ab sab jaan gaye ke kyu notebandi hua tha. Cinema industry se bhi meri ek request hai, ke ab aise jagrug filmein banane ka samay aagaya hai (Now everyone knows why demonetization happened. I also have a request for the cinema industry; now is the time to make such awareness-raising films)."

A lot of Bollywood and South Indian celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth, Shiva Rajkumar, Allu Arjun, Ameesha Patel, Ram Gopal Varma, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, and others, have praised Dhurandhar 2.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 is performing excellently at the box office. The movie in six days has collected Rs. 575.72 crore. It is already a blockbuster and has surpassed the box office collections of movies like Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Animal.

Trade is expecting that Dhurandhar 2 will collect around Rs. 1000 crore at the box office in India.