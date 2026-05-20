 'Made To Leave By Cops...': Varun Dhawan Apologises To Female Fan Who Waited 5 Hours For His Autograph At Lucknow Event
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Made To Leave By Cops...': Varun Dhawan Apologises To Female Fan Who Waited 5 Hours For His Autograph At Lucknow Event

'Made To Leave By Cops...': Varun Dhawan Apologises To Female Fan Who Waited 5 Hours For His Autograph At Lucknow Event

Varun Dhawan apologised to a disappointed fan after she claimed she waited nearly five hours to meet him during promotions for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in Lucknow. Responding to her viral Instagram post, Varun wrote, "Sorry, I couldn’t give an autograph; we were made to leave..." explaining his rushed exit from the venue.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, May 20, 2026, 01:07 PM IST
'Made To Leave By Cops...': Varun Dhawan Apologises To Female Fan Who Waited 5 Hours For His Autograph At Lucknow Event
Varun Dhawan Reacts After Female Fan Complains About His Brief Visit | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Varun Dhawan is set to star next in the upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated for a theatrical release on June 5. Amid promotions for the movie, Varun recently visited Lucknow’s Phoenix Mall with Mrunal, where the duo was greeted by a massive crowd of fans. Videos from the event have now surfaced online, capturing the frenzy surrounding the actors’ appearance. Hundreds of fans gathered at the venue hours before the stars arrived, hoping to catch a glimpse of them and interact briefly.

Varun Dhawan Reacts After Female Fan Complains About His Brief Visit

A female fan, Divyanshi Tiwari (@unfiltered_divaaaa), shared a video on Instagram expressing her disappointment, claiming she had waited nearly five hours to see Varun and get his autograph, but the actor stayed at the venue for only around five minutes, writing, "We waited for 5 hours and he came for just 5 min," a post that soon caught Varun’s attention and prompted him to respond.

Read Also
'Accha Gaana Banao...': Varun Dhawan Gets Trolled By Samay Raina Over Wow Song From Hai Jawani Toh...
'Accha Gaana Banao...': Varun Dhawan Gets Trolled By Samay Raina Over Wow Song From Hai Jawani Toh...

Varun Dhawan Apologises

Varun soon responded to the disappointed fan and apologised for the situation. Explaining the reason behind the rushed exit, the actor replied, "Sorry, I couldn’t give an autograph; we were made to leave a lil early by the cops."

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is scheduled to hit theatres on June 5, 2026. The film marks David’s fourth collaboration with his son Varun after Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No. 1.

Read Also
'We Have Poured Our Hearts...': Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Makers Claim Film's Story Is Original...
'We Have Poured Our Hearts...': Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Makers Claim Film's Story Is Original...

Meanwhile, the trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is set to release on May 21.

Follow us on