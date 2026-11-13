'Salute, So Humble': Diljit Dosanjh Touches Daddy Yankee's Mother's Feet At Latin Grammys, Wins Hearts With His Gesture

Diljit Dosanjh's respectful gesture towards Daddy Yankee's mother goes viral | Instagram

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh performed at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards, held on November 12 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. He made history as the first Indian artist to perform live at the 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards. The star-studded line-up also featured Baby Ranks, Bad Gyal, Divino, DJ Premier, Grupo Niche, Jay Wheeler, Lil Supa, Luis Enrique, Nathy Peluso and Ángel 'Cucco' Peña, among others.

Diljit Dosanjh Touches Daddy Yankee's Mother's Feet At Latin Grammys 2026

Meanwhile, a video of Diljit from backstage has gone viral on social media, winning hearts online. The video shows the singer touching the feet of Puerto Rican rapper and singer Daddy Yankee's mother, Rosa Rodríguez, after being introduced to her. Diljit's gesture was a mark of respect, and Rosa also appeared touched by his humble gesture.

Check out the video:

Netizens Praise Diljit Dosanjh's Humble Gesture

Soon after the video surfaced, netizens flooded the comments section with praise for the singer. One user wrote, "Awww how sweet," while another commented, "Made me cry when he touched her feet, wow."

Another social media user praised him, writing, "Respect for being so grounded and aligned to our ethics respect to mothers across borders @diljitdosanjh your."

Other comments included, "This is Punjab culture. Diljit rocks," "Diljit down to earth," "Salute," "He is so humble," "Gentleman," and "Diljit jaisa koi nahi."

Diljit Dosanjh Performance At Latin Grammys

Diljit also took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his performance, where he was joined on stage by Daddy Yankee. The duo performed their recently released track, Pokito, sending fans into a frenzy.

Diljit, who is currently on his Aura India Tour 2026, is all set to perform next in Indore on November 15.