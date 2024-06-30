Made In Heaven Fame Shashank Arora Claims Producer, Son Pitched Him 'Fake Project': 'Told I'd Be Nobody If...'

Shashank Arora | Instagram

Made In Heaven actor Shashank Arora made shocking revelations about his life narrative from ten years ago. The actor said that he had been pitched a fake project by a producer, and his kid. Talking to Instagram, he shared three anecdotes of his past.

In the first story, he started taking a dig at other actors, who tried to stay relevant in fame called paparazzi however he has not done that for the past ten years. He expressed, Here's to ten more years of not paying photographers at the airport."

In the second series of stories, he revealed that several actors have been faking it, to get some work with the people in the business. "Ten more years of watching pretend artists in a battle of mediocrity with those born into the business, while the real ones keep their heads down and work", he wrote.

Lastly, the actor shed light on an incident back in time when he was frauded badly and was pitched a fake project. According to him, "Ten years ago a producer and his son set up a whole fake project to lead me on after I was nominated for a Filmfare. I was called into their office and told I'd be nobody if I didn't have more followers or sell myself more."

The Moothon actor without taking any name made a revelation that the same producer who frauded him, his favourite actor Kamal Hassan lauded him and called him his favourite actor. He wrote on his Instagram story, "Ten years later, the producer all all-time favourite actor Kamal Hassan called me his favourite actor. You don't need to sell your soul. Be true to your art."

On the work front, Shashank Arora is known for his roles in films like Titli, Brahman Naman, Moothon, and the series Made in Heaven. He has graced the red carpet of Cannes, Berlin, Locarno, and Sundance Film Festival.

He has also been featured in short films such as The Listener, Letters, and Others. He is also known for playing Salman Khan’s younger brother, Chote, in Bharat.